Disappointed with Suriya's Kanguva? Watch this Malayalam adventure-drama film on OTT

It has been 6 days since the release of South superstar Suriya's film Kanguva. These initial days are very crucial for the earnings of any film. But Kanguva has not been able to seize the opportunity. The latest figures for the film's earnings have not been up to the mark. The road ahead for Kanguva does not seem long. In fact, at present, the recently released films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are still capturing a good audience. On the other hand, pollution has also affected the earnings of films. People are advised not to leave home until it's really important. In such a situation, if you also do not want to go to watch a Kanguva, then you can watch films made on a similar backdrop while sitting at home. In fact, we have the perfect film for you!

Which Malayalam film is being hailed for its story?

An adventure-drama film in the Malayalam language was released in the year 2024. This action-drama film has now been streamed on Disney+Hotstar. The story of the film is the story of three generations of a family living in a village. Once a star breaks and falls in the village. Many precious treasures come out of the broken star. A statue of a goddess was made by combining these treasures and other mysterious metals. Everyone had their eyes on this priceless idol. There is a fight between many different groups for that idol. Then how this idol goes to its real place, this film is based on that. Yes! we are talking about Tovino Thomas' ARM.

What is the story of Kanguva?

Talking about the story of Kanguva, the historical action drama film was based on the life of King Vel Pari. He was the king of Parambunadu in Tamilakam. He was a generous king. But when war broke out between Chola, Pandya and Chera for the expansion of their respective places, the situation in Tamilakam kept getting worse. Vel Pari King was also very courageous and he also did not back down. This film was inspired by his life and influenced by his bravery.

Box office of Kanguva

Despite good publicity, an expensive budget and a strong star cast, this film is not able to show any special magic at the box office. The film has so far failed to impress even the Hindi audience. If reports are to be believed, this film has been made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. But the film has not been able to collect even Rs 100 crore, forget about half of the budget, in a week. The film's collection has been Rs 60 crore in 6 days, which cannot be called very special. It will be interesting to see how the collection of this film will be in the coming time.

