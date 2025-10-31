Dining with the Kapoors Netflix release date: When Bollywood’s favourite family goes unfiltered Netflix’s Dining with the Kapoors drops on 21 November 2025, created by Armaan Jain. Expect unfiltered stories, laughter, and iconic family banter as Kareena, Ranbir, Karisma, and the Kapoor clan sit down for a one-of-a-kind meal together.

New Delhi:

Netflix's upcoming family documentary Dining with the Kapoors, featuring the iconic Kapoor family, is all set to release next month. The makers officially announced the release date on Friday.

Created by Armaan Jain, fans will be able to stream the film on November 21, 2025. The show offers an intimate look into the lives of the Kapoor family as they engage in unfiltered conversations, endless gossip, and unbelievable life stories.

When is Dining with the Kapoors releasing on Netflix?

Sharing the new poster of the film, Netflix wrote, "Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai and you're invited! Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix."

When the Kapoors come together on screen again

The film brings together the entire Kapoor clan, such as Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima, and Randhir, all sharing one table, one meal, and a lot of memories.

Internet reacts

Social media users have expressed their excitement over this documentary in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER! (sic)." Another added, "Finally Kapoor Show, looks very intresting (sic)."

Bollywood celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor and Sadia Khateeb, also reacted to the post with likes. Moreover, Sadia Khateeb commented, "FABBBB YOU GUYS LOOK" and "Ridhimaaaa."

Dining with the Kapoors: About

The film's description on Netflix reads, "Pull up a chair at the Kapoors' famed dinner table for a healthy serving of love and laughter as they celebrate their legacy of food, family and films." For the unversed, the documentary is directed by Smriti Mundhra.

Also Read: 7 best horror films to stream this Halloween on OTT