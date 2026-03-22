Dhurandhar 2 OTT: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's sequel online?

New Delhi:

The spy thriller film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently taking the box office by storm. The film has delivered a stellar performance at the box office in terms of earnings. However, the biggest buzz surrounding it isn't just about its theatrical run; many people are eager to know when it will be released on OTT platforms.

It is worth noting that Dhurandhar Part 1 was released on Netflix, but a change has been made for Part 2. If you are waiting in the hope that you will be able to watch the second installment on Netflix as well, that is not going to happen. You will need to change your subscription plan.

Dhurandhar 2 will not release on Netflix

Dhurandhar 2 will be released on Jio Hotstar, and a major deal has been signed for this purpose. Jio Hotstar had reportedly signed a deal worth Rs 150 crore with the filmmakers, a figure that is exactly double the amount paid for the first installment. Although an official release date has not yet been announced, industry norms suggest that a film typically arrives on OTT platforms within eight weeks of its theatrical release.

Based on this timeline, given that the film was released on March 19, it is expected to arrive on Jio Hotstar during the second week of June.

Dhurandhar 2 collection so far

The film is currently wreaking havoc at the box office in terms of collections. It opened with a spectacular first-day haul of Rs 102.55 crore and has been minting money continuously ever since. To date, the film has collected approximately Rs 334 crore domestically, while its worldwide earnings have crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.

This sequel delves into the backstory of Ranveer Singh, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, detailing how he transformed into a ruthless spy Hamza Ali Mazari and infiltrated Lyari's terrorist camps, one of Pakistan's most dangerous gangs.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Karan Johar expresses FOMO, praises support for Ranveer Singh's film