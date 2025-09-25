Dhadak 2 release date revealed: When and where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film online Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 makes its OTT debut. Know when and where to watch Dhadak 2 online and why this love story matters.

Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri made a bold move by taking up a film like Dhadak 2 in today's day and age. However, the audience was too deep in their slumber to notice this film while it was running in theatres.

But the OTT audiences have a chance to watch the love story amid caste disparities online. Yes! The release date of Dhadak 2 has been officially announced by Netflix on Thursday.

Dhadak 2 OTT release date on Netflix announced

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s film Dhadak 2 is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on September 26, 2025, following a subdued performance at the box office. The release is expected to give the film a fresh platform to connect with a wider audience beyond its theatrical run.

Dhadak 2’s inspiration: From Pariyerum Perumal to Hindi cinema

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is not a direct sequel to the 2018 film starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. Instead, it adapts Mari Selvaraj’s acclaimed Tamil drama Pariyerum Perumal, known for its unflinching exploration of caste and social barriers. The Hindi reimagining follows the story of two young people whose relationship confronts systemic prejudice, echoing themes of identity, discrimination, and resilience.

CBFC cuts and Dhadak 2’s theatrical struggle

The road to release was also marked by intervention from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which demanded 16 cuts before granting the film a U/A certificate. The changes, according to reports, were aimed at toning down politically, religiously, and socially sensitive content. While such interventions are not uncommon in mainstream Hindi cinema, the scale of modifications drew industry and audience interest.

Dhadak 2 release date and fate

Dhadak 2 released in theatres on August 1, 2025, but despite praise for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s performances, the film struggled at the box office. The film’s narrative attempted to balance romance with social commentary. However, despite favourable reviews, Dhadak 2 struggled commercially, with its collections failing to match expectations in an otherwise crowded release calendar. Now, with its OTT release on Netflix on September 26, 2025, the film has a fresh chance to reach a wider audience and find its true fate beyond theatres.

