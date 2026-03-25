Daredevil Born Again Season 2: Where to watch, weekly episode dates, story and cast

New Delhi:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming today on JioHotstar, arriving after months of steady buzz and a first season that managed to hold attention till the end. The rollout feels deliberate this time, not rushed, as the story picks up from where things last left off.

Daredevil Born Again Season 2: When and where to watch

The first episode, titled The Northern Star, is now available on JioHotstar, with new episodes set to follow weekly. In India, the show is streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience in India.

What happens in Daredevil Born Again Season 2?

Daredevil Born Again Season 2 returns to a New York City that no longer feels the same. Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox, steps back into a city that has turned into something closer to a controlled state. Wilson Fisk, now serving his fourth term as mayor, has pushed his “Safer Streets Initiative”, effectively criminalising vigilantism. That shift in power sets the tone early, and the conflict feels more direct this time.

Daredevil Born Again Season 2: Episode rollout and cast details

The structure remains simple and consistent. Episodes of Daredevil Born Again Season 2 release every week, building toward the finale without any breaks. Each episode drops at 6:30 am IST, aligning with its global schedule. The season will run through eight episodes, ending in mid-May.

Episode 1 – March 24, 2026

Episode 2 – March 31, 2026

Episode 3 – April 7, 2026

Episode 4 – April 14, 2026

Episode 5 – April 21, 2026

Episode 6 – April 28, 2026

Episode 7 – May 5, 2026

Episode 8 (Finale) – May 12, 2026

The season includes eight episodes in total, with the story unfolding gradually each week. The dates may differ slightly in India because of the timing. After the finale, a special presentation focusing on The Punisher’s past within the MCU is also planned.

Daredevil Born Again Season 2: Cast

On the cast front, Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil, while Vincent D’Onofrio continues as Kingpin. Krysten Ritter also returns as Jessica Jones, adding another familiar presence to the lineup.

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