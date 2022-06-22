Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA Dancing Queen to Dance Plus, 5 enthralling shows that will make you groove on the dance floor!

Dance invigorates our surroundings and makes us feel alive! If you’re seeking inspiration to join the dance class you've always wanted to, we suggest you look at the best dancers across the globe performing on the best reality shows. Here’s our list of recommendations across Colors Infinity, Netflix & Amazon Prime Video that will leave you awestruck.

1. America's Got Talent: Extreme - Colors Infinity

Showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can't be confined to a theater stage, America’s Got Talent Extreme features Simon Cowell, Niki Bella and Tracis Panatra. The show is hosted by Terry Crews and showcases talent from across the globe beyond dancing as well, watch it now on Colors Infinity.

2. Dancing Queen - Netflix

Spanning over eight episodes, Dancing Queen showcases the life of Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, who goes by the alias of Alyssa Edwards. A drag superstar and a dance sensation in Mesquite, Texas, and goes about trying to find a balance among all his roles.

3. Flesh and Bone - Amazon Prime Video

After a long career as an acclaimed dancer, Paul Grayson founded the American Ballet Company, and he's determined to make it rank among the world's best artistic institutions. The key, he believes, is Claire Robbins, a transcendent ballerina, capable of reaching the sublime, but her inner torment and aspirations drive her in compelling, unforeseeable ways, especially when confronted with Paul's ping-pong fits of ebullience and rage.

4. We Speak Dance - Neflix India

We Speak Dance is a global series on dance cultures around the world. The show follows creator, former UN Advisor and Alvin Ailey trained dancer Vandana Hart across the world to explore how dance connects people, places, and culture. From Indonesia and Vietnam, to France, Nigeria, and Lebanon, season one of We Speak Dance uncovers how dance is being used as a political weapon. An interconnected web of styles from remote villages, underground groups, and world-famous stages reveals how dance joins us together through revolution, sacred ceremonies

5. Dance+ - Disney+Hotstar

The Indian reality dance competition features dance performers, including solo acts, Duo and larger groups, representing any style of dance, competing for a grand prize. The show is judged by Remo D’Souza.