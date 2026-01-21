Daldal trailer out: Bhumi Pednekkar as DCP tries to tracks down serial killer while confronting her past The official trailer of Bhumi Pednekkar's upcoming series, Daldal was released by the makers on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the series will be released on January 30, 2026. Watch the trailer here.

The makers of the crime thriller series Daldal have unveiled the much-awaited trailer, offering a glimpse into the dark and gritty world of the show. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the series stars Bhumi Pednekkar, Samara Tijori, and Aditya Rawal in pivotal roles.

The upcoming series is slated for release on January 30, 2026, on the Prime Video platform. The trailer quickly grabbed attention on social media, with fans flooding the comments section and praising Bhumi Pednekkar's performance and the gripping storyline.

Daldal trailer is out now

The trailer for Daldal gives a glimpse into the life of DCP Rita Ferreira as she sets out to track down a cold-blooded serial killer. As more bodies turn up, the case grows darker and more disturbing, pulling Rita deeper into the investigation. Pushed to her limits, she races against time while dealing with her inner struggles and the constant pressure of a system that demands results at any cost.

Sharing the official trailer, Prime Video wrote, “The past isn’t here to haunt. It’s here to hunt. #DaldalOnPrime, New Series, Jan 30 (sic).”

How the internet reacted to the Daldal trailer

Fans were quick to react to the Daldal trailer, praising the performances and the makers for the intense storyline. One user commented, "Oh man! @bhumisatishpednekkar, you are going to kill this one (sic)." Another added, "Gave me goosebumps. Bhumi, you rock with your performance (sic)."

Daldal: Production details

Prime Video's original show is created by Suresh Triveni and written by Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, and Priya Saggi. The dialogues for this series are penned by Suresh Triveni and Hussain Haidry.

Bhumi Pednekkar's work front

Before Daldal, Bhumi Pednekkar was seen in romantic drama series, The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat in the lead roles.

