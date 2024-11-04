Citadel: Honey Bunny to The Buckingham Murders, OTT releases of the week

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at OTT releases of the week here

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. Fans are constantly turning to the theatre to watch both films. At the same time, those who have watched the films have now started exploring OTT. Let us tell you that this week of November is going to be very explosive for your entertainment. Because 11 films and web series are knocking Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms.

OTT releases of the week

Despicable Me 4

The fourth film of the 'Despicable Me' franchise 'Despicable Me 4' is knocking on the OTT platform Jio Cinema to entertain your children. You will be able to show this film to your children from tomorrow i.e. November 5.

Transformers One

If your child likes to watch cartoons and action movies, then 'Transformers One' is a good option. This film is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 6.

Pedro Paramo

If you are fond of watching horror movies, then definitely watch the horror-drama film 'Pedro Paramo', which is going to be released on Netflix on November 6. Based on the famous novel by Juan Rulfo, this film will show you the story from flashback to the present. While watching the film, you will forget to move from your chair.

Meet Me Next Christmas

Christina Milian starrer 'Meet Me Next Christmas' will give you a dose of comedy along with romance. Its story is based on Laila, who will complete the mission to reunite with the prince of her dreams, James (Kofi Siriboe). This film will be streamed on Netflix on November 6.

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

People are eagerly waiting for this three-part documentary 'Countdown: Paul vs Tyson'. Jack Paul and Mike Tyson will be seen preparing for a boxing matchup. This documentary will stream on Netflix on November 7.

Citadel: Honey Bunny

People are eagerly waiting for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's starrer web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. This series is a Hindi remake of Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood series Citadel. You will be able to watch this action-packed series on Amazon Prime Video from November 7.

Vettiyan

The Pan-India film Vettiyan featuring Ranjikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will release on Amazon Prime Video. The film also featuring Rana Daggubatti and Fahadh Faazil will release on November 7.

The Buckingham Murders

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor's crime-thriller film 'The Buckingham Murders' could not do anything special in theatres. Now this film is ready to be released on the OTT platform. This film of Kareena Kapoor is releasing on Netflix on November 8.

Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 will release on Netflix. The film also featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will hit OTT on November 8.

Bank Under Siege

The Spanish crime thriller web series 'Bank Under Siege', which shows the story of robbing a bank, will stream on Netflix on November 8. This series is full of suspense, which will not let you move from your chair.

Investigation Alien

The web series 'Investigation Alien', directed by journalist George Knapp, makes shocking revelations about many mysteries. If you like to get interesting information about aliens and UFOs, then definitely watch this series releasing on Netflix on November 8.

Vijay 69

Bollywood veteran actors Anupam Kher, Raj Sharma and Anirban Bhattacharya's film 'Vijay 69' is going to be released on Netflix on November 8. The story of this film is based on a 69-year-old man. This person dreams of participating in a triathlon competition.

It Ends with Us

The story of the film 'It Ends with Us', directed by Justin Baldoni, is based on the novel 'It Ends with Us Love'. Blake Lively is in the lead role in this film. You will be able to watch this film on Netflix on November 9.

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty's first wife Helena Luke, who acted in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mard', dies at 68