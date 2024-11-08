'Citadel: Honey Bunny' brings back spy-thrillers in trend, know about other such upcoming web series here

Follow us on Image Source : X 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and upcoming spy-thrillers

Apart from films, today's audience is very fond of watching web series on OTT platforms. OTT is such a medium of entertainment, based on which cinephiles can enjoy movies and series of different leagues. The spy thriller has always been a great genre for cinema. In such a situation, today we have brought you a list of those spy thriller web series, which will be streamed on the OTT platform in the coming time. The special thing is that Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel-Honey Bunny' has brought back this genre in trends.

Citadel-Honey Bunny

OTT veteran creators Raj & DK spy thriller web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' was released on Prime Video yesterday. Actors like Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are seen in this series. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' was given three stars in its review by India TV.

The Family Man 3

'The Family Man' is known as Manoj Bajpayee's cult web series. After the immense success of the last two seasons, the makers have also started preparations for its third season. That is, in the coming time, very soon Srikant Tiwari will be seen entertaining you on Prime Video through The Family Man 3.

The Night Agent

Gabriel Basso's starrer web series 'The Night Agent' entertained the fans a lot on the OTT platform Netflix. Fans are very excited for the second season of this series. It is known that 'The Night Agent 2' can be streamed on Netflix at the end of the year 2025.

Farzi 2

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer web series 'Farzi' was well-liked by the audience. The ups and downs of making fake notes were depicted well in this series. After the success of the first season, fans are eager for 'Farzi 2'. It is believed that Raj and DK can announce it next year.

Reacher

If we talk about Hollywood's most spectacular spy-action thriller web series, then the name of Alan Ritchson starrer 'Reacher' will definitely be included in it. So far two seasons of 'Reacher' have been released and both have been full of entertainment. 'Reacher 3' can be announced after some time, which will be streamed on the OTT platform Prime Video.

The Night Manager 3

Based on the intelligence web series, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager' is also included in this list. The second season of this spy series, which has won the hearts of the audience for the last two parts of season 1, is going to be released very soon on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

