CID returns to thrill audiences, now streaming on this OTT platform CID returns with its second season, now streaming on Netflix and airing on Sony Entertainment Television, offering fresh, suspenseful cases. Fans can catch new episodes every weekend at 10 pm, as the iconic team of detectives faces new challenges.

The iconic Indian crime thriller CID is back in action, and it’s now available to stream on Netflix! After captivating viewers for over two decades on TV, this much-loved series is ready to take its thrilling crime investigations to a global audience.

The highly anticipated second season of CID started streaming on Netflix on February 21, with the first 18 episodes available right away. Fans can now indulge in the gripping world of ACP Pradyuman and his team, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm, beginning February 22. Alongside its OTT debut, the show continues to air on Sony Entertainment Television and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.

CID, which first aired in 1998, has remained a staple in Indian television for over 20 years, making it one of the longest-running crime series in the country. After a six-year hiatus, the series returned to TV screens in December 2024, thrilling fans with its unforgettable team of detectives. The dynamic trio—Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya—reprise their iconic roles, offering a fresh set of cases filled with suspense and drama.

Speaking about the new season, Shivaji Satam, who plays the legendary ACP Pradyuman, said, “In this edition, the bond between Daya and Abhijeet, once unbreakable, has snapped, and the two are now standing on opposite sides. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman’s world will be turned upside down. It’s surreal to return to this character after six years, and we promise fans a thrilling ride filled with suspense and heart-stopping drama.”

With its return, CID promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, delivering more of the pulse-pounding action and gripping investigations that made it a household name for so many years. Don’t miss out—tune in to Netflix and get ready for a thrilling new chapter in the CID saga!