Chicago Med to Grey's Anatomy, here's where you can binge-watch your fav medical dramas

The alluring white coat of doctors embellishes life-saving stories of complex medical cases they have battled. Real-life superheroes to all of us, we always wonder what a day must be like in their lives. Huge Laurie starrer, House gave us a glimpse and we simply loved it. If you’re searching for similar binge-worthy medical dramas, here are our top recommendations across various streaming platforms including Voot Select, Netflix and Disney+Hotstar.



Good Sam – Voot Select

Good Sam focuses on Dr. Samantha Griffith (Sophia Bush) as she learns the ropes as the new top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital, a role she’s had ever since the legendary leader of the place, her father (Jason Isaacs) fell into a coma. But complications have set in: Having recovered, the elder doc wants to resume his duties. Sam can only relent, right? The result is a clash of family wills between old guard and new methods in a life-and-death business.



The Good Doctor – SonyLIV

Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome, is recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital surgical unit.



Chicago Med – Netflix

Set in Chicago, Chicago Med is the third series in Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise. It focuses on the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and on its doctors and nurses as they work to save patients' lives. It sometimes crosses over with characters from Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.



Grey’s Anatomy – Disney+Hotstar

Grey's Anatomy's title was inspired by the classic medical text Gray's Anatomy and alludes to the show's main character, Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo). The program focuses on the personal and professional lives of surgical interns and their medical mentors.



Scrubs - Amazon Prime Video

Scrubs focuses on the bizarre experiences of fresh-faced medical intern John "J.D." Dorian as he embarks on his career in a surreal hospital crammed full of unpredictable staffers and patients, where humour and tragedy can merge paths at any turn.