Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Netflix teases Anthony, Kate and baby Edmund in new glimpse, fans shower love

The much-awaited second part of Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton Season 4 premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Fans eagerly waiting for the new episodes can now stream Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 on their devices.

Adding to the excitement, Netflix shared a glimpse from Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 on Wednesday evening, which has grabbed widespread attention and won hearts online. The new clip features Anthony, Kate, and baby Edmund Bridgerton enjoying some quality family time. Read on for more details.

Netflix teases Anthony, Kate and baby Edmund in new glimpse

Ever since the new glimpse video surfaced, fans have been overjoyed after seeing Anthony and Kate Bridgerton with their baby, Edmund, flooding the comment section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "Finally we get content of our beloved viscount an viscountess and baby Edmund (sic)." Another wrote, "Omg what a beautiful family they’ve created (sic)." Fan commented, "I'M STILL HERE!! Hearing Anthony say Edmund’s name made my heart soar (sic), ."

For the caption, Bridgerton On Netflix wrote, "How thrilling it is to welcome Lord and Lady Bridgerton back to Mayfair (sic)." Take a look below:

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Episode details

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 including four episodes was released at 1:30 PM on Netflix India. Take a look at the episode titles below:

Episode 5: Yes or No

Episode 6: The Passing Winter

Episode 7: The Beyond

Episode 8: Dance in the Country

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: What to expect

The plot of Bridgerton season 4 part 2 focuses on Benedict, second eldest son in the Bridgerton family. His journey unfolded much as readers anticipated, drawing directly from An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in Julia Quinn's beloved series. The shift in focus allowed the narrative to explore a more introspective and romantic arc. Yerin Ha who stepped into the role of Sophie Baek, Benedict's love interest, is expected to play a key role.

Despite the yearning, love and desperation that defined their bond, the duo were seen parting ways by the end of Part 1. However, it will remain to be seen if the two lovebirds find ways to be with each other in Bridgerton season 4 part 2.

