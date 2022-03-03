Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ZEEHANAYYUB Bloody Brothers: Trailer of Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub's web series OUT now

The trailer of the upcoming web series 'Bloody Brothers' starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub is released on Thursday. The story of the show revolves around two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet whose lives spin out of control when a tragic car accident occurs. What follows is a series of lies to conceal the truth however as more lies are told and more people get involved, it becomes impossible for the two brothers to escape the bloody mess unharmed.

The series is directed by Shaad Ali who said, "Bloody Brothers is unlike any brotherly show seen before in India. Jaggi and Daljeet share a twisted camaraderie and this stark personality difference brings out the dark comedy in situations so beautifully. It was a treat directing them and I hope that the viewers enjoy this unique and fresh relation between two brothers".

Jaideep said, "While my character, Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, one tragic accident spins his life out of control and creates rifts in his relations with everyone around him. What I love about the series is the way even tense situations are dealt with in a satirical manner. I am sure that the viewers will love the twisted camaraderie between the brothers".

Zeeshan added, "From shooting at a beautiful location in Ooty and getting to work with some incredible actors to making bonds for a lifetime and getting to play such a meaty role, Bloody Brothers has been one of the most gratifying projects of my life."

The show will be released on March 18 on ZEE5.