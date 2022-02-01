Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IFOUNDMYJAMS BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In's Snowdrop to premiere in India with Disney+ Hotstar on THIS date

Korean drama starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo "Snowdrop" will premiere on the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar on February 9 with one episode and a new episode dropping each week. The period drama features "Something in the Rain" star Jung and marks the lead acting debut of Jisoo, member of the popular K-pop band Blackpink.

"Snowdrop", which originally aired on the Korean channel JTBC on December 18 and was available for streaming on Disney Plus in selected regions, explores the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil.

"When a blood-soaked man (Jung) bursts into the dormitory of a women's university in Seoul, Korea, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) will go against her better judgement and risk being expelled to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends' and family's safety at risk, and the two young lovers will have to work together to overcome the obstacles," reads the synopsis of the 16-episode drama that aired its final episode in Korea on January 30.

"Snowdrop" follows Yeong-ro as she goes against her family and her country to help the man she loves, while Jung's character puts everything on the line to save the only thing he loves more than his country, Yeong-ro.

The drama is written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller "Sky Castle" Jo said he can't wait for the international audiences to watch the series.

"Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate," the director said in a statement.

Also read: 'Snowdrop' actor Kim Mi-soo dies at 31, funeral to be held quietly behind closed doors

According to the streamer, "Snowdrop" was among the top five most-watched titles in the majority of APAC (Asia-Pacific) markets on Disney+ Hotstar for the first five consecutive weeks after its premiere.