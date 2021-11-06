Binge-worthy drama titles to watch with your family

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Titles to watch on OTT

Festive weekends call for absolute wind-down time with family. Be it eating, cooking, decorating or simply spending time together, weekends are special occasions for relaxation with family. For many, binging on shows is a favourite pastime that includes the rituals of scrolling through titles, watching trailers, and then settling down with a title to engross them. Disney+ Hotstar is streaming a host of titles like Little Fires Everywhere, The Undoing, Mare of Easttown and other dramas for you and your family to explore and enjoy. From murder to mystery, to thriller, to comedy, to engrossing dramas, it has these and many more genres to get absorbed and amused. Here’s a list of some of the binge-worthy top trending titles at Disney+ Hotstar to make your weekend special.

Only Murders in the Building

Three strangers obsessed with true crime find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor in their apartment building.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David stars as Larry David, living the good life out in Los Angeles and stumbling through one faux-pas after another.

Big Sky

Two private detectives and an ex-cop join forces to search for sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

Succession

A saga of a rich and powerful media family as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their ageing father begins to step back from the company.

Reservation Dogs

Four indigenous teenagers from rural Oklahoma steal, rob, save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Five friends with big egos and small brains own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia.

I Know This Much Is True

A family saga that follows the lives of twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

I May Destroy You

After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella’s life changes as she is forced to reassess everything, including her career, friends and family.

Boston Legal

Alan Shore and Denny Crane lead a brigade of high-priced civil litigators in an upscale Boston law firm.

The Premise

Hosted by B.J. Novak, the curated collection of character-driven stories choose art over the argument to engage with the most relevant issues of the modern era.

I'll Be Gone In The Dark

A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name explores the investigation into the dark world of ‘The Golden State Killer’.

The Undoing

Life for a successful therapist in New York begins to unravel on the eve of publishing her first book.

The Nevers

An epic drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the world.

Mare of Easttown

As her life crumbles around her, a small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan investigates a local murder.

Mrs. Fletcher

Mrs. Fletcher explores a dual coming-of-age story of the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of Eve Fletcher and her college freshman son.

Euphoria

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendship in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media.

Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and her daughter who upend their lives.

Scenes From A Marriage

The series examines the depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Veep

Former Senator Selina Meyer finds that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she hoped and everything that everyone ever warned her about.

Silicon Valley

The series follows the struggle of Richard Hendricks, a Silicon Valley engineer trying to build his own company called Pied Piper.

How I Met Your Mother

Ted Mosby, an architect, recounts to his children the events that led him to meet his mother.

Modern Family

Jay has grown children, grandchildren and a gorgeous young wife with a preteen son of her own. Together, they must bridge generational and cultural gaps.

Arrested Development

A wealthy, multi-generational family in Orange County bonds together for survival after the patriarch is arrested and the family assets are frozen.

This Is Us

Three siblings go through unique personal struggles at different intervals of life as they try to find happiness and get over a tragedy in the past.