Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vada Pav Girl sheds tears due to nominations, says she can't fight for drama | WATCH

This season of Bigg Boss OTT is being discussed everywhere these days. Be it Armaan Malik, who has two wives or Chandrika Dixit, who became famous by selling Vada Pav on the streets of Delhi, most contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are already social media sensations. So far two contestants have been eliminated from the show. First Neeraj Goyat was shown the way out of the show and this week Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik was eliminated from the show. Meanwhile, the Vada Pav girl i.e. Chandrika Dixit was also seen crying bitterly in the latest episode.

Why did Chandrika Dixit cry?

A video of the Vada Pav girl i.e. Chandrika Dixit from the show is going viral rapidly, in which she is seen crying. Seeing Chandrika crying, Sana Maqbool to Kritika Malik were seen trying to silence her. The reason for Chandrika's anger was that she had been nominated to be evicted from the house. This week, 6 contestants are nominated to be evicted from the house. Along with Chandrika, contestants like Munisha Khatwani and Paulomi Das are also nominated to be evicted from the house, Vada Pav Girl did not like her name being included in the nominations. She looked upset due to the nominations. "It has been four days since I have been listening to this and I am making rotis. Did I commit any crime by making rotis? We are not fighting with anyone, so we were voted out. I can't fight for drama in this house," said the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant.

After the video surfaced, while some users were seen supporting the Vada Pav girl, some said that Chandrika was crying like this only for footage. Many users are also trolling her as well, while some seemed to be in support.

