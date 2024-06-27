Bigg Boss 0TT 3: Faizan Ansari accuses Vada Pav Girl of lying, says he was unwell after eating from her stall

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Faizan Ansari accuses Vaga Pav Girl aka Chandrika of some serious allegations

It has been a week since 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' started. New revelations are being made every day. The most talked about person is Vada Pav girl Chandrika Gera Dixit. Chandrika Gera Dixit, who sells Vada Pav in Delhi, was the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. As soon as she entered the house, she revealed that she earns 40 thousand every day. Along with this, she also shared her journey of selling Vada Pav with the people, but now the viral Vada Pav girl has been accused as soon as she reached the BB house. A person has termed the Vada Pav girl as a liar. The person claims that he fell ill after eating her Vada Pav.

Allegations against Vada Pav Girl

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant Chandrika Dixit has been accused of selling unhygienic Vada Pav. The name of the person making these allegations is Faizan Ansari. The person is said to be a Bollywood actor. Claiming to sell unhygienic Vada Pav, Faizan said that due to eating it, he had to spend several days in the hospital and pay a bill of thousands. Recently, while talking to the media outside the police station, Ansari claimed that he has evidence in the form of a doctor's prescription that he fell ill after eating Vada Pav.

Vada Pav Girl called a liar

Faizan Ansari claimed, 'Vada Pav Girl is a number one liar. She has entered the Bigg Boss house by lying, creating controversy, speaking untruths... Her stall is dirty and Vada Pav is made in the dirtiest way. I was in Delhi to promote a film called Aatish. When I went for the campaign, I saw a stall of Vada Pav...so I went to try it and after eating it, I started feeling unwell. I left the Vada Pav there, took pictures and immediately called my lawyer in Mumbai and asked what should I do. He said you should go to FSSAI and the FDA office and complain.

