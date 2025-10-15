Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas release date 2025: Jitendra Kumar’s shocking new avatar before Diwali Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, releases on Zee5 on October 17 2025. This crime thriller dives into the dark mind of a haunted cop and a mysterious suspect, a chilling twist fans didn’t see coming.

New Delhi:

'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' releases on Zee5 on Friday, October 17 2025. The Hindi crime thriller stars Arshad Warsi and Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar, famous for playing lovable characters, in lead roles.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Baweja Studios, and Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, the film promises an intense narrative. Read on to know about its cast, storyline, and other details.

What is the story of Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas?

Zee5 original movie 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' follows the story of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, played by Arshad Warsi, who is battling personal demons and anger issues. He investigates the case of missing girls. The story takes a darker turn when he interacts with Sameer, played by Jitendra Kumar.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas - Cast

For the unversed, the Hindi crime thriller 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' features Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, and Bada Naam Karenge actress Ayesha Kaduskar in the lead roles.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas - Trailer

The makers of 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' released the official trailer on October 2, 2025. The trailer opens with Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, accompanied by a voiceover saying, "This hasn't happened in your custody, for the first time," as he interrogates a suspect inside a police station.

The trailer highlights the investigation into the missing girls' case. It has received praise from the audience, garnering over 2.6 million views on YouTube. Viewers commented, "Finally, I want to see this side of Jitendra’s acting,” and another wrote, "Asur meets Panchayat... What a trailer!!! Epic!!! Arshad and Jeetu are absolute gems. Their versatility is worth applauding! Eagerly waiting for Bhagwat."

Also Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT update: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s blockbuster finally heads for digital release