Edge-of-seat Netflix thrillers that will blow your mind

If you love watching edge-of-your-seat suspense, Netflix has a wide range of thrilling films and series that will keep you hooked till the very end. From psychological thrillers and action crime dramas to black comedy thrillers, the OTT giant Netflix offers something for every kind of cinema lover.

Whether you're in the mood for a mind-bending plot or a fast-paced action-packed ride, let's take a look at the highest-rated thrillers to watch on Netflix right now.

Best thriller movies on Netflix you shouldn’t miss

1. Parasite: A global thriller masterpiece with 4 oscars

The South Korean black comedy thriller film 'Parasite' is the most-talked-about movie when it comes to thrillers. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the film, which was released in 2019, received widespread acclaim from the audience and critics. This film even won four Oscars in 2020 in various categories, including 'Best Motion Picture of the Year', 'Best Original Screenplay', 'Best International Feature Film' and 'Best Achievement in Directing'.

With an IMDb rating of 8.5, the film revolves around the story of the Kim family, who see an opportunity to earn money when the son starts working for the wealthy Park family. The plot continues when all the family members find a way to work within the same home and start living a parasitic life. It features Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik, Park So-dam, Lee Jeong-eun, Jang Hye-jin, Jung Hyun-jun and others in the lead roles.

2. Maharaja: Revenge drama with a Vijay Sethupathi punch

The action crime drama thriller film 'Maharaja' was well received by the audience upon its release. The Tamil-language movie features renowned South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi and Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film follows the story of a barber who seeks revenge after his house is burgled and cryptically tells the police that his "Laxmi" has been stolen, leaving the police confused whether it is a person or an object. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4 and is available to stream on Netflix.

3. Andhadhun: When music meets murder

The list of must-watch thrillers on Netflix cannot be completed without Sriram Raghavan's conspiracy psychological thriller 'Andhadhun'. It features Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. The 2018 movie was loved by the viewers and critics, giving it an 8.2 rating on IMDb. Ayushman Khurrana won the National Film Award for this movie, and director Sriram Raghavan received the National Film Award for 'Best Feature Film in Hindi'.

For those who don't know, the film is about a piano player named Akash, who pretends to be visually-impaired, and unwittingly becomes involved in a series of problems as he sees the murder of a former film actor.

4. Special 26: Crime, deception, and a brilliant heist

Neeraj Pandey's directorial 'Special 26' is a period crime drama thriller film which features a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Rajesh Sharma, Vipin Sharma, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2, and it should be on your list if you are looking for a thriller film.

5. Nightcrawler: Chilling dive into crime journalism

Written and directed by Dan Gilroy, the psychological thriller drama film 'Nightcrawler' revolves around the story of a petty thief desperate for work, who enters the world of crime journalism and becomes the star of his own story. The film features Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo and Bill Paxton in the lead roles. Critics have given this movie a total of 7.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb. It is significant to note that this film won several accolades and nominations in different categories.

