Aspirants Season 3: Prime Video series gets its release date; focus shifts to Abhilash vs Sandeep

New Delhi:

Aspirants Season 3, the Prime Video series, which was announced on March 13, has got its release date on Monday. Aspirants Season 3 is the next instalment of its highly acclaimed Hindi original series. Created and produced by the renowned studio The Viral Fever, the series is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Tengam Celine, with Jatin Goswami joining the cast for the upcoming season.

Story so far

The new season will explore the life of DM Abhilash in two time periods. In the current time period, an inquiry is set to be instituted against him after allegations are levelled by ALC Sandeep Ohlan, affecting his personal life with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK, and Sandeep, as well as his professional ambitions in the face of a new rival. In the past, after Abhilash qualified for the IRS, he decided to prepare for the IAS exam once again from Mukherjee Nagar.

Aspirants Season 3 release date

Aspirants Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on March 13.