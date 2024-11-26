Anil Kapoor-starrer The Night Manager loses Emmy Award in Best Drama Series category to THIS French show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Night Manager also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in key role

The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sohita Dhulipala, was India's official entry at the International Emmy Awards 2024. The action drama series was nominated in the Best Drama Series category but failed to clinch the Emmy Award. The Night Manager lost to a French show, Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God). In the category, other nominees were the Australian show The Newsreader Season 2 and Argentina's losi El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 (Yosi, the Regretful Spy). Ahead of the award night, the star cast of The Night Manager was spotted at the red carpet where Aditya Roy Kapur wore a black tuxedo.

Thrilled by the nomination, Anil Kapoor said in a statement earlier shared by his PR team, "It's just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been nominated for an international Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted."

''It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add a newness and authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie. This validation from the Emmys in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide, is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays... am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what's to come," Kapoor added.

The Indian version of The Night Manager, which is directed by Sandeep Modi, also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who won his first International Emmy Award last year for his Netflix special Landing, turned heads as a host at the International Emmy Awards 2024.



