Akshay Kumar confirms 1 year delay in web series debut with The End: 'Not satisfied with screenplay'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest men in the film industry. He is jumping from one set to another and has more than six confirmed releases in the coming time. However, his web series debut The End, an out-and-out action series with Amazon Prime Video, is one of the most anticipated projects in his filmography. The show was officially announced back in March 2019, but has not gone on the floors still. Now, it has suffered another setback.

Akshay has confirmed that his web series debut The End did not have a 'satisfactory screenplay' due to which it has been delayed till next year. As per News18.com, he said, "We were going to start this year but we were not satisfied with the screenplay. Amazon was not satisfied, so we are still working on it and if everything goes well, we should start by next year’s beginning.”

The End will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment, with whom Akshay has collaborated on Baby, Airlift and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. At the time of the announcement, the series was billed as an action-adventure that had a multi-season order from Amazon. Later, it was revealed that the show is going to be a "survival thriller set in the future". The makers added that it was "being envisioned at an unprecedented scale and cinematic experience."

Last year, during the promotions of BellBottom, Akshay had confirmed that the series will be going on the floors this year in January after multiple delays due to the pandemic. Producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment had confirmed this development.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Bachchhan Paandey on March 18. It co-stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is directed by Farhad Samji. His other film, Selfiee, with Emraan Hashmi has also begun shooting. It is the remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence. The original was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolves around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor. The movie will be released later this year.

Other Akshay's films lined up for release this year are Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.