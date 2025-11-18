Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT release: Which platform will stream the Rio Raj–Malavika Manoj film? Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj’s Aan Paavam Pollathathu is heading to OTT soon. The makers have confirmed the streaming platform, and fans can finally relax. Here’s where the film will release online and all updates on its digital premiere.

Roi Raj and Malavika Manoj's romantic comedy-drama Aan Paavam Pollathathu, which hit the big screens on October 31, 2025, has been receiving praise from both viewers and critics. Despite earning an IMDb rating of 7.3, the film has been performing slowly at the box office.

However, fans of Roi Raj and Malavika Manoj have been eagerly awaiting the film's OTT release. Directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel and produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel, the makers have already announced the OTT platform where the movie will stream. Read on to find out where you can watch it online.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT release platform

The Tamil romantic comedy-drama Aan Paavam Pollathathu will soon be available to stream on the JioHotstar platform. The makers shared a poster announcing the platform that secured the film's satellite and digital rights. Notably, the satellite rights have been acquired by Vijay Television, while the OTT digital rights have been bagged by JioHotstar Tamil.

The caption of the post read, "Proud to announce! #AanPaavamPollathathu has been officially acquired by @jiohotstartamil and @vijaytelevision for digital and satellite rights! (sic)."

Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT release

Although the OTT platform of the film has been confirmed, the makers of Aan Paavam Pollathathu have not yet revealed its official OTT release date.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu trailer

The makers released the trailer of Aan Paavam Pollathathu on October 16, 2025. The video has garnered more than 2.3 million views so far on YouTube. Have a look at the official trailer below.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu box office collection

The film Aan Paavam Pollathathu has had a mediocre performance at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 0.65 crore. On its 18th day, the movie collected Rs 0.29 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 20.05 crore in India.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu: Cast and crew details

The film stars an ensemble cast including Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela, Jenson Dhivakar and others. Aan Paavam Pollathathu is produced under the banner of Drumsticks Productions and supported by Blacksheep Finds. The music for the film is composed by Siddhu Kumar and the cinematography of the film is done by Madesh Manikandan.

