Kammatti Paadam to Bheeshmaparvam, a look at 5 Malayalam thrillers to watch on JioHotstar

Thrillers are one of the most loved genre by movie lovers, especially by the digital audiences. In the last 3 years, the inception to reception of thriller movie has increased in India and hence, there is a plethora of options to watch on several online platforms.

But when it comes to thriller, Malayalam cinema has come to the classics. And now that weekend is here, let's have a look at some of the best thriller movies by Malayalam film industry that are available on OTT platform Jio Hotstar. This list includes fil by the superstars like Mammootty to new age actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Fahad Faasil.

1. Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum

Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum is a 2017 film starring Bhagat Faasil and Suraj . The film is very exciting with thrilling crime scenes and twist-filled thriller scenes. Don't miss watching the film on Jio Hotstar if you're a fan of thrillers.

2. Kammatti Paadam

Kammatti Paadam is an action, crime, thriller film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Vinayagan and released in 2016. Don't miss watching this film, which is full of action scenes, suspense, and twists, on Jio Hotstar.

3. Parava

Parava is an action, comedy, thriller film starring Dulquer Salmaan and released in 2017. It is a thriller film based on pigeon racing.

4. Varathan

Varathan is an action thriller film starring Bhagat Faasil and Aishwarya Lekshmi and released in 2018 and was loved for its concept and execution.

5. Bheeshmaparvam

This is an action, crime, thriller film starring Mammootty and Chaubin Shahr, released in 2022. Don't miss watching this super hit thriller film on Hotstar OTT.

