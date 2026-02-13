Zubeen Garg's wife Garima shares update on singer's death case; says key arguments to be heard on Feb 16

New Delhi:

Proceedings in the case linked to singer Zubeen Garg moved forward on Friday, with the court hearing multiple petitions and scheduling the next round of arguments for February 16.

Speaking on the matter, his wife Garima Saikia Garg, as reported by ANI, said, “Siddharth Sharma had filed a discharge petition on the last hearing. The argument will be held on the 16th... everything will be done on 16th.”

The hearing on Friday focused on several applications filed by different parties involved in the case. Advocate Apurba Sarma said the court took up a petition filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta, who has sought the refreezing of his bank accounts. The matter has been heard, and the court is expected to pass an order on February 16. Sarma further added that Siddharth Sharma has filed three additional petitions, seeking access to all documents related to the case, including digital copies submitted before the court. The prosecution has objected to these requests, and those objections will also be heard on the same day.

“Today, the case was fixed for hearing on the petition filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta. It has been heard, and an order will be passed on the 16th. Shyamkanu Mahanta filed a petition to refreeze his bank accounts. So, that has been heard, and an order will be passed on the coming 16th. Siddharth Sharma has filed three more petitions, and he is seeking all the documents, including digital copies of all the documents submitted before this court. The prosecution has objected to all of them, and the objections will be heard on February 16th, and the Court will pass an order on that day,” he said.

He also called for a faster pace in the proceedings, urging authorities to consider setting up a fast-track court. “We demand from the Government of Assam and India that a fast-track court be established that will conduct daily hearings,” he added.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, in Singapore.

Also read: Zubeen Garg was 'severely intoxicated', refused life jacket before drowning: Singapore Police's big revelation