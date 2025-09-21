Zubeen Garg's wife's crying video goes viral, Garima Saikia requests for peaceful funeral Following the passing of Zubeen Garg, his wife shared a video and made an emotional appeal to fans. She also expressed support for the singer's manager, Siddharth.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The 52-year-old singer's body was brought from New Delhi to Guwahati on Sunday, where thousands of fans gathered to bid him a final farewell.

Meanwhile, his wife shared a video and made an emotional appeal to fans. She also expressed support for the singer's manager, Siddharth. Let's know what Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia, said in the video.

Zubeen's wife's emotional appeal

Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, shared a video message on her official Instagram account, making an emotional appeal. She urged fans to maintain peace and restraint during this final journey. 'Zubeen is finally returning home. While he was with us, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen always returned that love. I pray that his final rites be peaceful.'

It is significant to note that the video was shared before his remains had reached Delhi airport.

Garima shows support for singer's manager

In her message, Garima also expressed support for Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sarma. She explained that Siddharth always stood by her husband and helped him get to Mumbai for treatment when Zubeen suffered a severe seizure in 2020. During the lockdown, when everything was closed, Siddharth ensured food and essential supplies for her family and brought Zubeen back from Mumbai by bus. Garima urged, 'Please let everyone join Siddharth in Zubeen's last journey. Without his support, I would not have been able to handle all this.'

Wave of grief in Guwahati

Thousands of fans in Guwahati expressed their condolences by lighting candles in Zubeen's memory. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also arrived at IGI Airport to pay their respects. The Chief Minister had previously announced that Zubeen Garg's body would be kept at the Arjun Bhogeshwar Barua Sports Complex, Sarusajai, Guwahati, so that fans and well-wishers could pay their last respects.

Three days of state mourning

The Assam government has declared three days of state mourning to mark the passing of Zubeen Garg. No public entertainment, ceremonies, or celebrations will be held during this period.

