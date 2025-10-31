Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg’s last movie leaves fans emotional | Cast, plot and reactions Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale released on October 31, 2025, to emotional crowds across Assam and beyond. Fans queued from 4.30 AM for a heartfelt farewell.

Singer Zubeen Garg, best known for songs like Ya Ali and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. His final project, the film Roi Roi Binale, was released in theatres on Friday, October 31, 2025. Fans flocked to theatres across the state, with some attending shows as early as 4.30 AM.

Speaking to ANI, the director of the film, Rajesh Bhuyan, said, "Zubin's dream was to make a movie. It is being released all over India... This is a record in Assam that a movie had a morning show and got such a good response... He had many dreams, which we all together will try to fulfil now." He also added, "This film belongs to the entire Assam and its people... There are many upcoming projects. We will try to complete them one by one... There is a plan for the second movie as well."

When was Roi Roi Binale released in theatres?

The Assamese film, Roi Roi Binale, hit the big screens on Friday, October 31, 2025. It was released across India, including cities like Lucknow, Indore, Patna, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Kochi, Jaipur, Surat, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Coimbatore, and Goa, many of which had never screened an Assamese film before.

Who stars in Roi Roi Binale?

The musical drama film, Roi Roi Binale, features Zubeen Garg, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, Mousumi Alifa, Yasashree Bhuyan, Kaushik Bharadwaj and others.

What is the story of Roi Roi Binale?

For the unversed, Roi Roi Binale follows the life of a musician and his struggle. In this film, Zubeen Garg is seen playing the role of a blind musician. The movie has 11 songs, all composed by Zubeen Garg.

Roi Roi Binale X review: What fans are saying about Zubeen Garg's new film

Fans expressed their emotions on social media, with many getting teary-eyed after watching the film. One X user wrote, "The first show today was at 4:25 AM in Assam. Never has any Indian film in my knowledge has had a first show this early. Go watch Zubeen Garg's "Roi Roi Binale". Joi Zubeen Da. (sic)."

The 146-minute-long film, Roi Roi Binale, is produced by Zubeen Garg, Garima and Shyamantak Gautam.

