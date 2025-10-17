Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore Police rules out 'foul play', urges public not to spread unverified rumours The Singapore Police has ruled out any foul play in the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, confirming that the preliminary investigation found no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing. Authorities have urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information or rumours.

New Delhi:

The Singapore Police has ruled out 'foul play' while investigating Zubeen Garg's death case. The Assamese singer passed away on September 19 while swimming in the sea. Owing to foul play allegations, both Assam and Singapore police authorities were involved in the investigation.

The Singapore Police issued a statement, prominently mentioning that no case of foul play has been found in the matter. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Singapore in India has shared a detailed note, laying down pointers from their findings into Zubeen Garg's death case. The statement was posted with the following caption: "The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the passing of Mr Zubeen Garg. We urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information (sic)." The official statement read:

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play. Upon completion of the SPF’s investigations, which may take up to another three months or so, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (“CI”). A CI is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion. Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on 1 October 2025, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Garg, and SPF’s preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request. The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that Singapore Police will meet the Assam Police team on October 21 as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month. The Assam police team is led by ADGP Munna Gupta, head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, it remains unclear if the Assam police will travel to Singapore for the meeting.