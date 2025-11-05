Zohran Mamdani's fiery victory speech as New York City mayor ends with Dhoom Machale music | Viral In a viral moment after his New York City mayoral election win, Zohran Mamdani ended his fiery victory speech with Bollywood’s iconic track, Dhoom Machale. For the unversed, Zohran is filmmaker Mira Nair's son.

Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, marking a monumental feat for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing. The 34-year-old state lawmaker, who is the son of filmmaker Mira Nair, is all over the Internet; especially, for the fiery speech he made after his victory. However, how his speech concluded has left social media users talking. Mamdani's speech ended with the iconic Dhoom tune, subtly marking the beginning of an adventure and also, a tribute to his Indian roots.

Zohran Mamdani defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He now faces the daunting task of governing America’s largest city while striving to deliver on his ambitious - and, as per critics, unrealistic campaign promises.

Zohran Mamdani's victory speech ends with Dhoom music

Several moments from Zohran Mamdani's victory speech after winning the New York City Mayoral polls went viral. After ending the speech, with tears in his eyes, Mamdani waved to the audience while taking on his new role as New York City's mayor. The moment intensified when YRF's Dhoom music played in the backdrop. Watch the video here:

Zohran Mamdani mentioned Jawaharlal Nehru in his speech

Zohran Mamdani, after his big feat, addressed the citizens of New York and said, "We won because New Yorkers allowed themselves to hope that the impossible could be made possible, and we won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do."

"Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru - a moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new," he added.

Zohran Mamdani is filmmaker Mira Nair's son: All about his family

Mamdani is the Ugandan-born son of Indian origin parents - his mother is renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, known for helming movies such as Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, Kamasutra, and others.

His father is academic Mahmood Mamdani. His wife, Rama Duwaji, was born in Houston, Texas in 1997 to Syrian Muslim parents from Damascus. Now based in Brooklyn, NYC, she is known for her evocative illustrations, animation, ceramics, and graphic novels focusing on Arab culture, female empowerment, and communal healing.

