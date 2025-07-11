Zareen Khan calls out paparazzi for clicking from behind, says 'Mujhe dekho, ye nahi' In the video, actress Zareen Khan appeared visibly upset when she noticed photographers capturing her from angles she found uncomfortable. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan recently made headlines after she publicly called out paparazzi for taking photos and videos of her from behind. The video of her has surfaced online, where she appeared visibly upset when she noticed photographers capturing her from angles she found uncomfortable. While she greeted photographers warmly and posed for pictures, things took a turn when cameras continued rolling as she walked away.

In the video, Zareen can be seen greeting the photographers and even posing for the pictures. However, things took an unexpected turn when the camera continued to roll while she walked away. She didn't like this and addressed the paparazzi and said, "Mujhe dekho, ye nahi," which translates to "Look at my face, not this,"

Have a look at the post below:

In a similar incident, Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan showed support to actress Pragya Jaiswal and called out paparazzi for passing 'lewd comments'. She took to her official Instagram handle and re-shared Pragya Jaiswal's video and slammed pap culture. It all started when a video of actress Pragya Jaiswal went viral online, where she was seen visibly uncomfortable. Recently, Pragya attended Zayed Khan's birthday party, and while she was entering the venue, photographers called her name, and when she turned to walk inside, the camera zoomed in from behind, which doesn't look good in the video.

For those who may not know, Zareen Khan made her acting debut with the 2010 film 'Veer' alongside Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. She has appeared in several Bollywood films including 'Housefull 2', 'Jatt James Bond', 'Hate Story 3' and others.

