Dhadak 2 Trailer Out: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri starrer shows real side of societal layers | Watch

The official trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Dhadak 2' is finally out now. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the romantic drama film is the sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak'. Fans eagerly awaiting the film will be able to watch it on big screens on August 1, 2025. Besides Siddhant and Triptii, this film stars Taare Zameen Par fame Vipin Sharma, Manjiri Pupala, Deeksha Joshi, Amit Jaat, and others in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around the story of two college students, Neelesh and Vidisha, who are madly in love with each other. Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared the trailer video with the caption that reads, "Two worlds collide to beat as one #Dhadak2 trailer out now! Releasing in cinemas on 1st August."

Karan Johar shares Dhadak 2 trailer

Watch the trailer below:

About Dhadak 2

The romantic drama film 'Dhadak 2' is based on the 2018 Tamil-language film 'Pariyerum Perumal', which follows the story of a law student who belongs to a lower caste and falls in love with a girl from an upper caste. But tragedy happens to them when their bond is threatened by caste tensions. Written by Rahul Badwelkar, Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra & Pragati Deshmukh under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the lead actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a unique list of elements which will be part of the film 'Dhadak 2'. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he wrote, "A poem by Shailendra. Couplet by Bhagat Singh. Kishore Kumar's voice. Thomas Jefferson's words. Little bit of SRK. And orchestration done in Budapest.."

