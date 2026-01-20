Zakir Khan announces long break from comedy; hints at final show on June 20 Zakir Khan announced a long break from comedy during his Papa Yaar tour show in Hyderabad, saying the hiatus could last until 2028, 2029, or even 2030. The stand-up comedian cited health issues and personal reasons behind the decision.

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has revealed that he will be taking a long break from comedy. Zakir, who enjoys a robust fan following, shared the news during a recent live show in Hyderabad, which was part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour. A video from the show has been going viral.

Addressing a packed auditorium, Zakir said his break could last several years, possibly until 2028, 2029, or even 2030, once his current commitments are completed. He spoke honestly about needing time for his health and personal life, and thanked the audience for standing by him through the years.

During his Hyderabad show, Zakir Khan explained why stepping away from comedy and the stage has become a necessity. “It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” he said in the viral video, visibly emotional.

Soon after the show, Zakir Khan shared an Instagram story that further hinted at the break. Posting a picture of the Burj Khalifa, he suggested that June 20 could be his final performance for now. “Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won’t be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love,” he wrote. Take a look:

When Zakir Khan opened up on health struggles

Zakir Khan has spoken earlier as well about the impact of constant touring on his health. In a post from 2025, he explained how ten years on the road, with multiple shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flights, and no fixed meal timings, had taken a toll on him.

“I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good or healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, doing two to three shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flights, and no fixed timetable for meals. I’ve been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it felt important at the time,” Zakir wrote.

He further added, “I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I didn’t want to, and I’ve been ignoring this for a year. But now I feel that before it’s too late, I should take the break. That’s why this time the India tour will be limited to a few cities. I won’t be able to add more shows, and after recording this special, I’ve been advised to go on a long break.”

Zakir Khan fans have since been sharing their sadness across social media platforms.