Yami Gautam creates anticipation for Ranveer Singh's movie in her husband Aditya Dhar's birthday post Yami Gautam's husband and director Aditya Dhar is celebrating his birthday on March 12. On this special occasion, Article 370 actor shared a social media post for her husband.

Yami's post for Aditya

In the post shared by Yami Gautam on Instagram, she wrote, 'Happy happy birthday to my heart. Waiting for the world to experience the magic you are about to spell on the big screen !!! To the man with the biggest heart, genius of a mind, best husband & bestest papa !!!! Happy birthday, Adityaon the big screen.'

Yami has also shared some cute pictures with her husband Aditya in an Instagram post. In one picture, both of them are seen praying and worshiping in a temple.

See her post here:

For the unversed, Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar got married in the year 2021 after dating since URI: The Surgical Strike. Last year, both of them also became parents and named their son Vedavid. Yami often shares pictures of special occasions of her life on Instagram but has not yet revealed the face of her son.

Aditya Dhar's upcoming film

The name of the film for which Yami Gautam is supporting Aditya Dhar is 'Dhurandhar'. Ranveer Singh will be seen in an important role in this film. Along with him, several actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal are also a part of this film.

Yami's last film was released on OTT

Talking about Yami Gautam's films, her last release 'Dhoom Dham' is out on Netflix. Yami worked with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi for the first time in the film.

