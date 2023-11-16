'World Cup final mat dekhna': Amitabh Bachchan gets WARNING ahead of November 19 match

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amitabh Bachchan gets WARNING ahead of November 19 match

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has found himself at the centre of a lighthearted social media frenzy after he revealed that the Indian team seems to have a better chance of winning when he doesn't watch matches. The social media platforms are flooded with humorous warnings and pleas from fans urging him to skip watching the upcoming ICC World Cup final. For the unversed, India registered a thumping victory against the Kiwis by 70 runs in the World Cup 2023 semi-finals, held in Wankhede, Mumbai.

Bachchan's post, following India's semi-final victory over New Zealand, read: "When I don't watch we WIN!" This quirky remark quickly triggered a wave of reactions, with fans taking it upon themselves to ensure that Bachchan stayed far away from the television screen on the day of the final. See some of the reactions here.

IND vs NZ World Cup Semi-Finals 2023

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final of World Cup 2023 as Mohammed Shami went on to record his best bowling figure (7 for 57). With this win, India has now reached the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time, having won the trophy in 1983 and 2011. India had ended runners-up in 2003 and will know their title clash rival on Thursday when five-time champions Australia clash with South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

