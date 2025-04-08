Who is Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Siva Saran? Here's everything about Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomika Siva Saran is the granddaughter of Dimple Kapadia and late actor Rajesh Khanna and niece of Twinkle Khanna.

Often known as the first superstar of Bollywood, the legendary actor, Rajesh Khanna, was an outsider and his immediate family members were not from Bollywood. In his initial years, he participated in a Filmfare Talent Contest and even got the first prize. This contest gave him the opportunity to work on his debut film, 'Raaz' in 1967. His wife Dimple Kapadia is also considered among the most beautiful and talented actresses of Bollywood. But both of his daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna, could not make a successful career like their parents in the film industry. They both delivered several flop films and then decided to settle down after distancing from films.

Twinkle Khanna married Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Rinke got married to Sameer Saran, who is an NRI businessman. Both of them are now living a happy life and are seen taking care of their family. While Twinkle Khanna always remains in the limelight by being active on social media, Rinke is living her life in London, completely away from the limelight. Rinke, after marrying Sameer Saran, settled in London and rarely visit India. Rinke and her husband are not on social media, but her daughter Naomika Saran is all over the internet these days. Not only are her Instagram reels and pictures discussed, but she is also seen making public appearances. In this article, we will tell you about Twinkle Khanna's niece.

Who is Naomika Saran?

Naomika Siva Saran is the granddaughter of Dimple Kapadia and late actor Rajesh Khanna and niece of Twinkle Khanna. The 20-year-old is the talk of the town because of her stunning looks. Recently, Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter Naomika Saran made an appearance with her grandmother at a 20th anniversary event of Maddock Films in Mumbai. And since then, netizens couldn't stop themselves from talking about Naomika's style.

Naomika makes public appearance with grandmother Dimple Kapadia

While grandmother Dimple Kapadia wore an Indo-Western skirt, tank top and layered long shrug, Naomika wore a black short bodycon dress for this event. Grandmother and granddaughter opted for soft curls for hair and complimented with similar oxidized jewellery. Naomika completed her entire look with a black clutch. Her style cast a spell on people and praises started pouring in as she posed with her grandmother for the paparazzi. Social media users praised her beauty and said that she is outshining both her grandmother and aunt in style.

Naomika Saran's social media game

After watching the video, a person wrote in the comment, 'She's version of Twinkle Khanna, pretty'. Another user wrote, 'She resembles so much like Rajesh Khanna sir he was so handsome.' Naomika was last seen with Dimple Kapadia at the screening of 'Sky Force', even then people could not take their eyes off her style. At present, Naomika is only 20 years old and lives in London. She is quite active and popular on social media with a following of 134k followers on Instagram. Earlier this year, she posted a picture with her cousin Aarav Bhatia on her Instagram profile.

It is said that Naomika is also preparing to enter the film industry and soon her debut will also be seen.

