Who is Rinke Khanna's husband? Know everything about Rajesh Khanna's younger son-in-law Sameer Saran Former actor and writer Twinkle Khanna married Akshay Kumar, while her sister Rinke Khanna was married to a London-based businessman. Read further to know everything about him.

Later actor Rajesh Khanna was an outsider in Bollywood. He entered the industry by winning a talent hunt show and became the first superstar. The success that the Padma Bhushan recipient achieved is difficult for any actor to match. Known as Kaka in the industry, he became a superstar at the age of 16. He married actress Dimple Khanna and was blessed with two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. While the younger one stayed away from the limelight after a failed debut, Dimple did try her luck at the box office multiple times and chose an alternate career after realising her correct potential.

The Khanna sisters and their husbands

For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia in March 1973, eight months before the release of her debut film, Bobby. His elder daughter, Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, married Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and made her name in the world of writing and became a famous writer and producer. On the other hand, Rinke Khanna got married to a London-based businessman after consecutive flop films and settled abroad. Twinkle married Akshay Kumar and made him the elder son-in-law of Kaka's family. But do you know who Rinke Khanna's husband is? The name of the younger son-in-law of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia is Sameer Saran. Even though he has no connection with Bollywood, he is also a rich man like the actor.

What does Sameer Saran do?

Sameer Saran is a businessman and is in no way less than his brother-in-law Akshay Kumar in terms of earnings. According to reports, Saran was a partner in a real estate firm which has branches in many places including Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru. He has his business set up in London. According to reports, his net worth is Rs 250 crore.

Rinke Khanna films

It is significant to note that Rinke has worked with Govinda in films like 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rahta Hai', 'Yeh Hai Jalwa', 'Jhankar Beats', 'Chameli'. She married Saran in 2003 and stayed away from the glamour world. They are settled in London and are blessed with two children. Their daughter Naomika Saran was spotted with Dimple Kapadia on Monday and hence, discussions over her acting debut have also intensified.

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore, Smita Patil rejected role in Manoj Kumar’s 1972 film, this actress agreed but...