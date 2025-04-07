Sharmila Tagore, Smita Patil rejected role in Manoj Kumar’s 1972 film, this actress agreed but... Manoj Kumar directed the film Shor and the film was released in 1972. He not only directed the film but also acted in the family drama.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar died on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. His last rites were performed on April 5, 2025 in Mumbai. The late actor was one of the brilliant film directors and actors of Hindi cinema. His films used to arouse the feeling of patriotism in the audience. The actor has given many hit films over the years. However, the story of one of his films Shor was very interesting which very few people know about.

Manoj Kumar directed the film Shor and the film was released in 1972. He not only directed the film but also acted in the family drama. In an old interview, the late veteran actor revealed that he wanted to cast Sharmila Tagore in the role of his wife. But things did not work out. Smita Patil was his second pick, but she declined as well.

Later when Manoj told his wife Shashi about his situation, she advised Manoj to talk to actress Nanda. When Manoj spoke to Nanda, she agreed to do the film but she put a unique condition. She told the late actor that she would not take a single penny from him as fees. The actor said in the interview that he feels guilty for not being able to pay Nanda as he himself was going through financial difficulties. Apart from Manoj, the film Shor also featured Jaya Bachchan, Prem Nath, Madan Puri and Asrani in supporting roles.

Speaking of the movie's plot, Shankar (Manoj Kumar) loses his wife Geeta (Nanda) in an accident; she passes away while rescuing their kid Deepak. In this accident, Deepak also loses his voice. While the doctor asks to get surgery done for his son, Shankar cannot do so due to financial constraints. The climax of the film will make your eyes moist.

