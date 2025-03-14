Who is mystery woman Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan’s new girl friend? Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media on the eve of his 60th birthday. The two have been dating for over a year.

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is known for keeping his personal life under wraps, but this time, the superstar has taken everyone by surprise! As he celebrated his pre-birthday bash in Mumbai, Aamir made an unexpected revelation—introducing his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the world. This major announcement has set the gossip mills on fire, and fans are eager to know more about the mystery woman who has stolen Aamir’s heart.

Meet Gauri Spratt—The Woman in Aamir’s Life

Gauri Spratt is not from the film industry, making her relationship with Aamir even more intriguing. Hailing from Bangalore, she has spent most of her life away from the Bollywood limelight. According to sources, Gauri previously ran a salon in Bangalore before moving to Mumbai, where she now operates a BBlunt salon.

Her educational background is just as interesting—she studied at the Blue Mountain School and later pursued an FDA Styling and Photography course at the University of Arts, London, in 2004. Recently, she joined Aamir Khan’s production house, bringing her closer to the film industry.

Gauri’s multicultural heritage adds to her charm. Her father is Tamil-British, while her mother is Punjabi-Irish, giving her a unique blend of cultures. When asked about her identity, Gauri confidently stated, "I am Indian."

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)Gauri Spratt

How Did Aamir and Gauri’s love story begin?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have known each other for 25 years, but their relationship took a romantic turn only 18 months ago. Despite their long-standing connection, they managed to keep their love story completely hidden from the media.

Aamir, known for being a master strategist both on and off-screen, cleverly kept his relationship under wraps. "She used to live in Bangalore, so I would fly there to meet her. Since there’s less media presence in Bangalore, we remained off the radar," he shared. The actor even joked about how he outsmarted the paparazzi, saying, "See, I didn’t let you guys catch a thing!"

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)Gauri Spratt

Aamir’s Personal Life: A new chapter begins

This revelation marks a new phase in Aamir Khan’s personal life. The actor has been through two marriages—first with Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan, and later with Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad Rao Khan. Despite his divorces, Aamir has maintained a strong bond with both his ex-wives, often seen co-parenting their children.

With Gauri now in the picture, fans are curious about whether Aamir is planning to settle down again. When asked about marriage, he playfully responded, "At this age, should I even be thinking about marriage? I don’t know about that yet, but I am definitely in love. My family and kids have accepted our relationship."

What’s next for Aamir and Gauri?

While Aamir continues to focus on his upcoming projects, including producing films and supporting new talent, Gauri is also stepping into the industry in her way. With her background in styling and photography, she might play an important role in Aamir’s creative ventures.

This unexpected love story has left fans buzzing with excitement, and it remains to be seen how this relationship unfolds in the public eye. Will wedding bells ring for Aamir again? Only time will tell.