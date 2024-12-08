When is Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava is releasing? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chhava was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas on December 6, 2024.

After the success of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal is all set for his next film, which is a historical drama and is titled Chhava. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on December 6, a day after Pushpa 2: The Rule release. However, its makers pushed its theatrical release date by nearly two months and Chhaava is now set to hit big screens in February next year.

When will Chhaava release?

Also starring Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, Chhaava will now be released on February 14, 2025. The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, 2025.

Reason for postponement

The makers of Chhava have not yet confirmed the postponement of the historical drama film. But if the reports are to be believed, the reason behind this pushback is being considered the clash with the highly-anticipated Telugu film, Pushpa 2. Looking at the immense hype and anticipation for the South film, it was clearly evident that the business of Chhava was bound to face a serious dent at the box office.

The second possible reason for this postponement could also be to release Chhava on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, since the film holds a special significance to the iconic figure. The film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

About the film

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Apart from Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal also has Mahavatar in the making, in which he will play Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and is set to release on Christmas 2026.

Also Read: TGIKS: Baby John's starcast including Varun Dhawan to grace season finale episode of Kapil Sharma's show