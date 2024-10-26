What did Sai Pallavi say about Indian Army, netizens got angry after watching her interview

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM South Actress Sai Pallavi

Actress Sai Pallavi, who is going to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, is facing massive backlash on social media after a resurfaced interview revealed her shocking statement. An old video of her interview is taking rounds on social media, which created a buzz on the internet. In the video, she seemed to advocate against violence and liken the Indian Army to a ''terrorist group'' in Pakistan.

''People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don't understand violence''. This interview is nearly two years old but it has stirred a major debate on social media where most of the netizens are slamming her for being 'insensitive' and expressed concerns about her portrayal of the role of Sita in the upcoming film Ramayana.

Social Media Buzz

Responding to the video, one user commented, ''Pakistani army is terrorist even for their own citizens… People like Sai Pallavi either fell in propaganda trap or they themselves are Propaganda..''. Another user wrote, 'Indian Army is Violence for you #SaiPallavi ?!?!!! The reason you and I are moving Freely and Safely in Our Country is due @BSF_India''. One another user wrote, ''Exactly!! So Dumb, Stupid and reckless statements from a Medical University student? Is she transferring into a radical? Time will tell.''

''Comparing the Indian Army in this way is extremely wrong and condemnable. Our soldiers risk their lives to protect the country, and their disrespect cannot be tolerated in any way'', the tweet read.

Upcoming films

The upcoming film Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari features a notable collaboration between actors. The character of Lord Rama will be played by Ranbir Kapoor. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, while Yash, who is well-known for his work in KGF, will play Ravana. Actress Sai Pallavi also makes her eagerly awaited Bollywood debut in the film.

Additionally, Sai Pallavi is getting ready for the release of her Tamil movie Amaran, which is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Produced by Kamal Haasan, the film is an adaptation of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book 'India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military'. Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead in the movie, which is slated to open in theaters on October 31, 2024.