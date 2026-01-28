What AR Rahman once said about Arijit Singh as playback retirement news breaks the internet Amid news of Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing, a video of music composer AR Rahman praising him has resurfaced online. Read on to find out what he said.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Arijit Singh recently announced his retirement from playback singing, sending shockwaves through the music industry. However, he clarified that this does not mean he is taking a break from his singing career.

Amid the retirement news, a video of AR Rahman's comments on Arijit Singh has resurfaced online. Read on to find out what he said.

AR Rahman's take on Arijit Singh resurfaces

In a recent interview with BBC Asia Network, when asked, "Arijit Singh is the final singer I'd like your opinion on," music maestro AR Rahman said, "He is a great musician. He is a producer, he knows the art of producing, and he is also reckless in a cool way, like he works from his village, which is very cool."

On being asked about his best collaboration, AR Rahman said, "Tum Saath Ho, I think."

When asked, "How proud do you feel when you see people you've witnessed from a young age reach a point of huge global success, and you’ve been in some way part of that growth?"

AR Rahman replied, "I love that. I think any success of a musician is success for music itself, particularly in fighting this whole stigma, 'oh, musicians are bad people, they are debaucherous, they drink, they smoke' from the previous generation. We are moving past that, and we have younger role models like Shreya, Arijit, and others who are clean and giving so much to people, and that's a good thing. I feel proud of them."

AR Rahman and Arijit Singh's musical collaborations

For the unversed, AR Rahman and Arijit Singh have collaborated on several projects, delivering numerous hits. Their famous songs together include Tere Ishq Mein, Tum Saath Ho, Rait Zara Si, Atrangi Re, and others.

