Welcome To The Jungle teaser out now: Welcome vibes missing as Housefull 2 energy takes over | Watch

New Delhi:

The teaser for the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Welcome to the Jungle, was released today. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this film for a long time and now their wait has finally come to an end. The film features a star-studded cast of over 30 actors in powerful roles, and a treasure trove of comedy is set to unfold very soon. The film is slated to hit theaters on June 26.

Watch Welcome To The Jungle teaser here:

30 Bollywood actors will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle

Notably, the film has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is set to feature one of the largest star casts in cinematic history. More than 30 major stars have been cast in pivotal roles within the film. A glimpse of this massive ensemble is evident in the teaser released today. The teaser showcases Akshay Kumar in his signature comic avatar, and his impeccable timing is bound to leave audiences in splits. Furthermore, a host of veteran stars, ranging from Arshad Warsi to Sunil Shetty and Disha Patani, are set to add their own comedic flair to the film.

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