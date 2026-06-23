Mumbai's monsoon wait nears end: IMD gives 48-hour timeline after slowdown

Mumbai:

Mumbai could finally see the arrival of the southwest monsoon within the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), offering relief after an unusually slow and uneven start to the rainy season. The weather agency said conditions have become favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Maharashtra, including Mumbai, following last week's lull. However, officials clarified that the rain witnessed in the city on Monday was not monsoon rainfall but pre-monsoon showers.

The southwest monsoon had largely lost momentum over the past week, delaying its advance across several parts of the country. The latest developments, however, suggest that the system is beginning to regain strength, particularly along India's western coast.

According to the IMD, the monsoon has advanced into additional parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. The agency expects this progress to continue gradually over the next two days.

Why the progress is still slower than normal

Despite the revival, meteorologists cautioned that the monsoon's advance remains slower than usual. A key weather system that typically boosts rainfall during this period a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has not yet formed. Experts believe it may develop only towards the end of June, limiting the pace at which the monsoon can spread across the country.

"The revival over western India is encouraging, but it is still too early to call it a full-fledged comeback," weather experts noted, adding that stronger monsoon activity is likely only in the final days of the month.

The delayed formation of the Bay of Bengal system is also expected to postpone the monsoon's arrival in northern states such as Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, where rainfall may now arrive only during the first week of July.

Even as monsoon activity begins to recover, the rainfall shortfall across the country remains significant. India has received only 60.6 mm of rainfall so far this season, far below the normal 106 mm expected by this point. The nationwide rainfall deficit currently stands at 43%.

Central India has been the worst affected, recording a deficit of 67%, while eastern and northeastern regions are down 40% from normal levels. Southern India has reported a deficit of 28%, while northwest India remains 15% below average.

Mumbai waits as monsoon tries to regain momentum

Under normal circumstances, Mumbai receives the monsoon around June 11. This year, however, the rains have been delayed due to weak weather systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, along with the influence of El Niño conditions.

For now, all eyes are on the next 48 hours. If the current momentum continues, Mumbai could finally see the official arrival of the monsoon, ending a prolonged wait and bringing much-needed relief from the humid pre-monsoon weather.

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