Watchman to star: A look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey | Birthday Special Read further to know about Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who once worked as a watchman at an office and later became a versatile actor in the entertainment industry.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was recently seen in the Zee5 film 'Costao', alongside Priya Bapat, Mahika Sharma and Tushar Phulke, is celebrating his 51st birthday today, May 19, 2025. We have seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui in several critically acclaimed movies over the years, but did you know that before entering the film industry, he worked as a watchman? Read further to know his acting journey.

After graduating in science, Nawazuddin worked as a chemist before moving to Delhi. He once worked as a watchman at an office and started watching plays. After this, he developed an interest in theatre and joined the Sakshi Theatre Group, where he worked with actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla.

For the unversed, the actor completed his graduation from the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, in 1996. He made his acting debut with a small role in the film 'Sarfarosh' in 1999. The film was directed by John Mathew Mattan and written by Hriday Lani, John Mathew Mattan and Pathik Vats. It features Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles.

In his acting career so far, Nawazuddin has featured in several films which were well-received by the audience. He is best known for his work in films, including Badlapur, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Talking about the work front, Gangs of Wasseypur actor will be next seen in the horror-comedy film 'Thama' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vinay Pathak, Vinay Pathak and Panchayat fame Aasif Khan in the lead roles. The Bollywood movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara and Suresh Mathew.

