Waiting for Akshay Kumar's Sky Force? Watch Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter on this OTT in the meantime

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of Sky Force. However, while one waits for the film, there are several films available on OTT that have a similar plot. One of these is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter. The film was released last year in January and has some masterclass VFX and air fighting scenes.

Fighter is available on Netflix

Deepika and Hrithik opened their account in 2024 with Fighter. The film, made with a budget of Rs 250 crores, earned Rs 359 at the global box office. Apart from DP, Hrithik and Anil, the film also features Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. Debutant Rishabh Sawhney played the villain in this film. After a hit run at the theatres, the film is now available on OTT giant Netflix.

India TV's review of Fighter

Fighter showcases more drama on the ground than the sky. In the first half, the film also seems to be a bit slow but picks up around the interval portion. There are three or four heartfelt moments in the movie that will undoubtedly make people cry. Scenes with visual effects have been expertly portrayed by the director, and they don't look fake. On the acting front, all the stars aced their job but got less time. Overall, a good watch for only those who love films on nationalism. If you are expecting anything outstanding from the film, you will be disappointed for sure as the storyline of 'Fighter' revolves majorly around real-life incidents like the Pulwama attack of 2019.

About Sky Force

This thrilling aerial action movie, which was inspired by actual events, chronicles India's first and most deadly attack on Pakistan. It is a story of incredible bravery and tenacity in the face of insurmountable circumstances, and it takes place during the Indo-Pak wars of the 1960s and 1970s. Akshay Kumar as an adventurous pilot who risks all for his nation. His task is risky, challenging his determination and pushing him to the edge. This heartwarming tale is enhanced by a superb cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani are the film's directors.

