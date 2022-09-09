Vivek Agnihotri mocks Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, says you cannot break me with 'free hampers'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VIVEKAGNIHOTRI Vivek Agnihotri take a dig on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan

The daunting director, Vivek Agnihotri has always been very blunt to keep his views on the table. After the release of The Kashmir Files, the director has made sure to be in the headlines always. The movie earned critical and commercial acclaim. Vivek Agnihotri earlier has criticized Bollywood for being silent when his “small film" was facing boycott calls at the time of its release.

Recently Vivek Agnihotri took an indirect dig on Karan Johar, who is the host of the famous show 'Koffee with Karan'. The director tweeted, “I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me. I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers. Best. Always”.

Earlier also, while speaking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism”.

The netizens reacted to the tweet. One of them wrote, “Seems your addicted to Koffee Noticed that you have tweeted every Thursday after every new episode! Don't have any other work ? Or something better to watch ? Don't be so obssessed with Karan ya common.” Another person wrote, “Sir, the truth is #NEPOTISM. #Bollywood spoiled. And the reason for this are these #personalities. They are #Khans, #Bhatt, #Kapoor. These are the ones who have been doing nepotism. And followed by #starkids concept”.

As of now, Vivek Agnihotri is focusing on his lifestyle as he has come on a sattvik plant based diet. Earlier he tweeted, "I used to take tobacco, alcohol, meat and sugar. Once I quit, my life changed completely". He does not seem to have anything lined up as of now.

Also Read: Viruman on Amazon Prime: Know Date, Time & How to watch Karthi's action-thriller online

Also Read: Suriya 42 with Disha Patani to be a periodic action film in 3D? Check out motion poster and other details

Latest Entertainment News