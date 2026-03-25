Viral 'Kumbh Mela Girl' Monalisa alleges misconduct, threats by director Sanoj Mishra: 'He does dirty work'

New Delhi:

Monalisa Bhosle, the viral ‘Kumbh Mela girl’, has accused Indian screenwriter-director Sanoj Mishra of assault and misbehaviour, bringing serious allegations into the spotlight. Speaking at a press conference in Kochi alongside her husband Farman Khan, Monalisa said the two are currently dealing with threats and growing pressure.

What did Monalisa Bhosle claim against filmmaker Sanoj Mishra?

According to reports, the alleged incidents took place during the shoot of The Diary of Manipur in Nepal and Dehradun. Recalling her experience, Monalisa said, "Sanoj Mishra is not a good person. He misbehaved with me on the sets several times. He grabbed me. I told my family that Sanoj Mishra had touched me."

She said she did try to speak up at the time, but did not receive support from her family. "But my family was not ready to stand by me. I told everyone in the family about this. No one stood by me. They said, 'This is your first film, isn't it?' and left. They just wanted money."

Monalisa also made further allegations about his behaviour, claiming a pattern of exploitation. "Sanoj Mishra is so dirty that he uses the name of films to talk to young girls, molests them, and says, 'I will give you this film, do this.' It is false; Sanoj Mishra does dirty work," she said.

Monalisa reveals why she didn't file a police complaint on the matter

When asked why she did not file a police complaint earlier, Monalisa said she had considered it but was discouraged. "I was going to, but my family stopped me, saying, 'Don't do anything now.' My family didn't support me. What could I do there? My family left me. I request the whole country's government to help us. Our posters are being burnt openly. We are being threatened to be cut and killed openly."

She also alleged that Mishra has been interfering in her personal life, especially after her marriage to Farman. "Sanoj Mishra wants riots. Sanoj Mishra thinks, 'Let me sit like a king and watch, let them fight each other and die.' Sanoj Mishra wants this. Sanoj Mishra wants terrorism in the whole country, wants fights, all this."

Continuing, she added, "Both of us are being threatened to be killed openly. Even then, the public is just watching with folded hands. Is loving a crime? And Sanoj Mishra wants exactly this. He thinks, 'Why didn't Monalisa come to me? Why did she marry Farman?' Sanoj Mishra is like this."

Addressing what she called false claims around her husband, she said, "But this Sanoj Mishra, who is the director, some people are under his pressure and are making false accusations against me that he is a terrorist. This is nothing like that. The whole world knows."

Monalisa married Farman Khan on March 11

This development comes about two weeks after Monalisa filed a police complaint at Thampanoor police station in Thiruvananthapuram on March 11, alleging that her family was pressuring her to marry someone else.

Reports say she refused to accompany her father, Vijay Singh Bhosle, to the airport. Following this, the police informed him that since she is 18, she has the legal right to choose her partner. Later that same day, Monalisa married Farman Khan in Kerala. The ceremony took place at Arumanoor Nainar Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on March 11, in the presence of minister V Sivankutty and CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan.

Monalisa Bhosle went viral after the Kumbh Mela in 2025. She has also signed her first film with director Sanoj Mishra. Earlier this month, she married a Muslim man, Farman Khan, from Kerala, and has been in the news ever since.

Also read: 'Mahakumbh' girl Monalisa marries boyfriend after seeking police help in Kerala to avoid forced marriage