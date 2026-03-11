'Mahakumbh' girl Monalisa marries boyfriend after seeking police help in Keralam to avoid forced marriage

New Delhi:

Moni Bhosale, alias Monalisa, from Indore, who went viral on social media during the Kumbh Mela, sought refuge at the Thampanoor police station in Thiruvananthapuram. She came with her boyfriend, Farman Khan. The two sought refuge in Keralam as a safe haven after their families opposed their relationship, which began on Facebook a year and a half ago. She gained fame as the amber-eyed garland seller at the fair.

For the unversed, Moni hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Farman Khan is originally from Maharashtra. Moni told police that her father was forcing her to marry someone else, but she wanted to stay with Farman. The actress arrived at the station with her boyfriend while she was in Poovar for a film shoot. Following her complaint, her father, Jai Singh Bhosale, was summoned to the Thampanoor police station. Police assured the family that since Moni is 18, she has the legal right to decide who she wants to live with. The woman later left with her lover.

Monalisa rose to fame during the Mahakumbh Mela held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Later, news emerged that Monalisa would play the lead role in the Bollywood film 'The Diary of Manipur', directed by Manoj Mishra. In addition to films, she is also active in modeling. Monalisa's visit to Kerala as the brand ambassador for Bobby Chemmanur Jewellery also made headlines.

This is a developing story.

