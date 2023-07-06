Vincenzo star Taecyeon & Won Ji An behind the scenes from K-drama Heartbeat | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Drama Heartbeat starring Taecyeon & Won Ji An

The freshly released video features the behind-the-scenes vampire Seon Woo Hyul’s bumpy process of assimilation into a modern lifestyle. Taecyeon and Won Ji An are filming a scene where Seon Woo Hyul unintentionally spends too much money with Joo In Hae’s credit card and In Hae requests

Woo Hyul to pay her back after signing a debt acknowledgment form. The director asks Won Ji An to make a hissing sound like that of vampire Seon Woo Hyul Taecyeon kindly demonstrates how he makes the hissing sound. Won Ji An quickly picks up pulls of her own hissing perfectly, drawing praise from the cast and crew.

Toward the end of the clip, behind-the-scenes moments of Taecyeon and Won Ji An’s kiss scene are also disclosed. Taecyeon personally helps Won Ji An smearing prop blood on her mouth. Even though the actors have to film up by the ceiling using wires, Taecyeon and Won Ji An showcase perfect acting and chemistry.

Heartbeat tells the romance story of half-human and half-vampire Seon Woo Hyul who was unable to become human due to one day difference over 100 years, finding true warmth as he starts to live together with Joo In Hae, a woman who has no humane side. The show leads to a lot of trials and errors and situational comedy, making way for the two to experience romance together. Does this work?

For the unversed, Taecyeon is the main rapper of the South Korean boy band, 2 PM. Taecyeon started his career as a musician, actor, MC, and CEO. He starred in Dream High, Who Are You, and Cinderella’s stepsister. Taecyeon was born in Busan, South Korea but moved to Bedford, Massachusetts at the age of ten. He originally auditioned to be a model at JYP Entertainment but was chosen as a member of One Day which later split into 2 AM and 2 PM. He also speaks fluent Korean, English, and Japanese.

