Vikram Gaikwad, National Award-winning makeup artist who worked in Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Dangal, dies National Award-winning makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad took his last breath on Friday. His last rites will be performed today at 4.30 pm in Dadar.

New Delhi:

A piece of very sad news has come to the fore from the Indian film industry. Famous makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad passed away in Mumbai. The famous designer Vikram Gaikwad, who made the costumes of various characters like Kashinath Ghanekar, Balgandharva, Thugs of Hindustan, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Dangal and Janata Raja more realistic, took his last breath on Friday. His last rites will be performed today (10 May 2025) at 4.30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

For the unversed, Vikram Gaikwad was a National Award-winning makeup artist. He has done great work as a makeup artist in films like Panipat, Bell Bottom, Uri, Dirty Blackmail, Dangal, PK, Jhansi, Super 30 and Kedarnath. He also worked as a famous makeup artist in the historical serial Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also played a great role as a makeup artist in historical serials like Pawankhand, Fatte Shikast and Sher Shivraj. He was awarded the National Award seven times. He was the makeup designer of hundreds of superhit films like Dangal, Sanju, 3 Idiots and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others. In 2013, he was awarded the National Award for Bengali film too.

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore to attend Cannes 2025 for the screening of Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri